UK medical officers give nod for Covid-19 vaccines for children

-
ALSO READ
White House says no decision to change Covid-19 mandate on wearing masks
Covid-19: California's Los Angeles county reimposes indoor mask mandate
Govt issues guidelines for Covid in children, discourages use of Remdesivir
Foreigners entering Indonesia required to show Covid-19 vaccination cards
India may soon have Covid-19 vaccines for children. All you need to know
-
Children aged 12 to 15 should be offered a COVID vaccine, the UK's chief medical officers (CMOs) have decided on Monday.
The medical officers said their recommendation to the government was made after considering "what effect this will have on transmission in schools and effects on education".
"It's a useful tool to reduce the disruption," they said.
According to the decision, healthy children should be offered a single dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and the rollout should begin "as soon as possible".
The move means around 3 million children could be eligible for the jab, which is expected to be given through schools.
It follows the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) decision against such a rollout purely on health grounds, leaving the final call in the hands of the CMOs after considering wider implications.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU