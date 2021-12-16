75% of S Korean firms to continue remote work scheme even after covid

-
ALSO READ
South Korea to focus on containing Covid-19 Omicron strain: Prime Minister
Samsung to log robust Q3 earnings on chip biz, currency effect: Analysts
Moon seeks Australia's continued support for Korean Peninsula peace
New cases fall below 5,000 in S Korea as nation reimposes strict guidelines
69% S Koreans say 'living with Covid-19' scheme raised health risks
-
Most South Korean businesses that have adopted at-home remote work programs due to Covid-19 plan to continue the policy even after the end of the pandemic, a poll revealed on Thursday.
In the recent Labor Ministry survey conducted on 620 businesses currently using remote work policies, 75.2 per cent said they plan to either continue the scheme at the current level or partially downscale it when the pandemic ends, reports Yonhap News Agency.
The poll said 11.3 per cent of businesses intend to stop the remote work scheme when the pandemic ends.
Of the companies willing to maintain the scheme at the current level, 53.6 per cent said they saw no difference in productivity compared with that under at-office work, while 20.5 per cent cited the strong intention to do so by management.
More than two-thirds of workers at such companies expressed hope to continue remote work after the pandemic.
Mostly working parents with young children preferred the remote work system, according to the Ministry.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU