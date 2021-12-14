Moon seeks Australia's continued support for Korean Peninsula peace

Visiting South Korean President on Tuesday met Australian opposition Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese and asked for the country's continued support for Seoul's efforts to bring lasting peace to the Korean Peninsula.

Moon and Albanese met in Sydney during the President's ongoing four-day state visit to the country, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Moon noted that he and Prime Minister Scott Morrison agreed the previous day to elevate the bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership and expressed hope for strengthened cooperation in future high-tech industries, among other areas.

He also asked that the Labor Party take an interest in and support the Korean community's settlement and growth in

Welcoming Moon, Albanese pledged to actively cooperate to further develop the two countries' relations based on their shared values of democracy and a market economy.

He conveyed Australia's respect for Seoul's efforts until now to foster peace on the Korean Peninsula and expressed his enthusiastic support for the campaign for denuclearization and peace.

Moon is scheduled to meet with local businesspeople later in the day to discuss ways to secure stable supply chains of raw materials and critical minerals.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)