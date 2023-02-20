JUST IN
76th BAFTA: All That Breathes loses to Navalny in Best Documentary genre
76th BAFTA: Best Actor for Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett Best Actress
Syria urges UN to deter Israeli attacks after deadly missile strike
Moldova protesters want energy subsidies amid cost-of-living crisis
North Korea fires ballistic missile 2 days after ICBM test, says Seoul
5 people killed, 15 injured in Israeli air strikes on Syria's Damascus
Looking for job? Cannabis industry going on a hiring high in NY
China may soon be supplying arms to Russia, warns Antony Blinken
Five dead as Israeli missile strikes residential area in Damascus
Supporting Ukrainian attacks on Crimea shows US intent, says Kremlin
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
76th BAFTA: Best Actor for Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett Best Actress
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

76th BAFTA: All That Breathes loses to Navalny in Best Documentary genre

Indian hopes at the ongoing 76th edition of the BAFTA came crashing down as the Indian documentary All That Breathes lost the Best Documentary honour to Navalny

Topics
BAFTA

IANS  |  London 

BAFTA, BAFTA awards
Photo: @BAFTA Twitter

Indian hopes at the ongoing 76th edition of the BAFTA came crashing down as the Indian documentary "All That Breathes" lost the Best Documentary honour to "Navalny".

"All That Breathes", which has been internationally co-produced, has been directed by Shaunak Sen. The film's intricately layered portrait reveals an evolving city and a fraternal relationship bonded by purpose as it follows siblings Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, who rescue and treat injured birds. The film was the only Indian nomination at the BAFTAs this year.

Talking about the winning title, "Navalny" has been directed by Daniel Roher, and revolves around Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny and events related to his poisoning and the subsequent investigation into the poisoning.

The film premiered on January 25, 2022, at the Sundance Film Festival as the final title in the US Documentary Competition section, where it won the Festival Favourite Award and the Audience Award for the US Documentary Competition.

The BAFTA awards are being held at the Royal Festival Hall in London and are being streamed live on Lionsgate Play.

--IANS

aa/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BAFTA

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 07:36 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.