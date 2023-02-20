North Korea fires ballistic missile 2 days after ICBM test, says Seoul

-
ALSO READ
North Korea confirms ICBM test, warns of more powerful steps against rivals
India condemns recent intercontinental ballistic missile launch by N Korea
North Korea fires ballistic missile days after US-South Korea joint drills
North Korea performs key test to build more agile strategic weapons system
India successfully test fires medium-range ballistic missile: Report
-
South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch was made on Monday morning but gave no further details such as how far the weapon flew.
Two days ago, North Korea resumed weapons testing activities with an intercontinental ballistic missile launch.
North Korea's state media said Sunday its latest ICBM test was meant to further bolster its fatal nuclear attack capacity and threatened additional powerful steps over upcoming military drills between the United States and South Korea.
The United States responded by flying long-range supersonic bombers in a show of force later Sunday for separate joint exercises with South Korean and Japanese warplanes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 07:14 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU