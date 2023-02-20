JUST IN
5 people killed, 15 injured in Israeli air strikes on Syria's Damascus
Business Standard

North Korea fires ballistic missile 2 days after ICBM test, says Seoul

Two days ago, North Korea resumed weapons testing activities with an intercontinental ballistic missile launch

Topics
North Korea | ballistic missiles | South Korea

AP  |  Seoul 

Flags of North and South Korea. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Flags of North and South Korea. (Photo: Shutterstock)

South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch was made on Monday morning but gave no further details such as how far the weapon flew.

Two days ago, North Korea resumed weapons testing activities with an intercontinental ballistic missile launch.

North Korea's state media said Sunday its latest ICBM test was meant to further bolster its fatal nuclear attack capacity and threatened additional powerful steps over upcoming military drills between the United States and South Korea.

The United States responded by flying long-range supersonic bombers in a show of force later Sunday for separate joint exercises with South Korean and Japanese warplanes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 07:14 IST

`
