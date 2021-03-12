8 more protesters shot dead in Myanmar, Suu Kyi faces corruption charges

-
ALSO READ
Myanmar party official dies after arrest, hundreds escape night raid
Myanmar military says taking control of country; Suu Kyi, leaders detained
Aung San Suu Kyi's party expected to win second term in Myanmar polls
PM Narendra Modi greets Aung San Suu Kyi on Myanmar election victory
Thousands throng Myanmar streets in biggest showdown since 2007 revolution
-
Eight people were killed in the central town of Myaing on Thursday when security forces fired on a protest, a demonstrator who helped carry bodies to hospital told Reuters by telephone. “We protested peacefully," the 31-year-old man said. "I couldn't believe they did it."
Myanmar's military government on Thursday alleged that deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi had accepted illegal payments, while eight people were killed when security forces opened fire on protests against the coup, witnesses said.
Rights group Amnesty International accused the military of adopting battle tactics against demonstrators.
One person was killed in the North Dagon district of the biggest city of Yangon, witnesses said. Photographs posted on Facebook showed a man prone on the street, bleeding from a head wound. One death was reported in Mandalay.
Before Thursday's deaths, an advocacy group, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, had said more than 60 protesters were killed and about 2,000 people detained by security forces since the February 1 coup against Suu Kyi's elected government.
Amnesty International accused the army of using lethal force against protesters and said many killings it had documented amounted to extra-judicial executions.
“These are not the actions of overwhelmed, individual officers making poor decisions," said Joanne Mariner, Amnesty's director of crisis response.
"These are unrepentant commanders already implicated in crimes against humanity, deploying their troops and murderous methods in the open."
Junta spokesman Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun told a news conference the security forces were disciplined and used force only when necessary.
The unrest was not a situation that should be of concern to the international community and the West was making assumptions that were incorrect, he said.
The military has previously said it is acting with utmost restraint in handling what it describes as demonstrations by "riotous protesters" whom it accuses of attacking police and harming national security and stability.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU