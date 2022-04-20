Abdul Patel's appointment as new Pak Health Minister sees sharp criticism

-
The appointment of Abdul Qadir Patel as Pakistan's new Health Minister on Tuesday came under sharp criticism, with opposition party members highlighting the criminal cases against him as well as his qualification to head the crucial ministry.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's 34-member Cabinet was sworn in on Tuesday after several days of delay. The Cabinet includes 31 ministers and three ministers of the state.
Qadir Patel, 53, a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Member of National Assembly, was entrusted with the portfolio of National Health Services.
