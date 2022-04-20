Curfew imposed in Sri Lanka's Rambukkana amid unrest over fuel price hike

-
Sri Lanka police imposed a curfew in the Rambukkana Police Division until further notice following unrest in the country with the clash between protesters and police in the city.
"Police curfew has been imposed in the Rambukkana Police Division until further notice," Police Spokesman said.
Earlier, One person died and 24 people were injured by the gunshot after the protesters and police clashed in Rambukkana town of Sri Lanka on Tuesday afternoon.
The protesters were agitating in Rambukkana against the decision of increasing the fuel prices again, Daily Mirror reported.
According to the publication, in the videos, the protestors were seen carrying the wounded people and rushing them to the hospital.
A protestor, in a video, also blamed the police for this incident. They have surrounded the Rambukkana Police Station and are hurling stones at the building, as reported by Daily mirror.
Earlier, Sri Lankan police had shot tear gas at the protesters to disperse them after the 15-hour protest against the fuel price hike, the report added.
On Monday, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPP) decided to increase fuel prices. A litre of petrol 92 octane has been increased by Rs 84 while a litre of petrol 95 octane by Rs 90, a litre of Auto Diesel by Rs 113 and a litre of super diesel has been increased by Rs 75.
Meanwhile, the US ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung called for restraint and calm after reports of violence emerged from the town.
"I am deeply saddened by the horrible news coming out of Rambukkana. I condemn any violence - whether against protesters or police - and call for restraint and calm from all sides. A full, transparent investigation is essential and the people's right to peaceful protest must be upheld," Ambassador Chung tweeted.
