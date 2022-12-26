About 24 mn people over age 60 yet to receive first Covid jab in China

-
ALSO READ
Flu vaccine that can protect against all 20 known influenza virus developed
China's zero covid policy fails badly as new cases found everyday: Report
Over 6,000 birds killed in Kerala's Kottayam amid bird flu outbreak
Vaccine against cervical cancer to be included by mid-2023: NTAGI chief
2-dose vax offers long-term protection against severe Covid in kids: Study
-
Nearly 23.8 million people over the age of 60 in China are yet to receive their first shot of Covid-19 vaccine as the country goes through a massive surge in infections, the media reported on Monday.
According to the South China Morning Post, as China eased its zero-Covid policy, the country doubled down on vaccination drives but the vaccination rate for the elderly is worryingly low.
The vaccination figure fell to "just 42.4 per cent for those aged 80 and over", the report mentioned.
The elderly, most of whom have other ailments, are most concerned about the effectiveness and safety of the vaccines.
Vaccination seemed less urgent for many elderly people, especially those in the country's vast hinterland, and they lacked the motivation to get jabs.
"Some villagers complained of bad coughs, headaches and sore arms after being forced to accept their first shot, and after browsing alarmist posts about vaccine risks on social media platforms were more reluctant to get jabbed again," the report mentioned.
China has now rolled out a second Covid booster drive for high-risk groups including those aged 60 and over or with weak immune systems.
Chinese officials estimate about 250 million people (18 per cent of the population) were infected with Covid-19 in the first 20 days of December, as Beijing abruptly dismantled restrictions that had contained the disease for almost three years.
--IANS
na/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 12:32 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU