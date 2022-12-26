JUST IN
About 24 mn people over age 60 yet to receive first Covid jab in China

The vaccination figure fell to "just 42.4 per cent for those aged 80 and over"

Topics
China | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine

IANS  |  Hong Kong 

vaccine
Representative Image

Nearly 23.8 million people over the age of 60 in China are yet to receive their first shot of Covid-19 vaccine as the country goes through a massive surge in infections, the media reported on Monday.

According to the South China Morning Post, as China eased its zero-Covid policy, the country doubled down on vaccination drives but the vaccination rate for the elderly is worryingly low.

The vaccination figure fell to "just 42.4 per cent for those aged 80 and over", the report mentioned.

The elderly, most of whom have other ailments, are most concerned about the effectiveness and safety of the vaccines.

Vaccination seemed less urgent for many elderly people, especially those in the country's vast hinterland, and they lacked the motivation to get jabs.

"Some villagers complained of bad coughs, headaches and sore arms after being forced to accept their first shot, and after browsing alarmist posts about vaccine risks on social media platforms were more reluctant to get jabbed again," the report mentioned.

China has now rolled out a second Covid booster drive for high-risk groups including those aged 60 and over or with weak immune systems.

Chinese officials estimate about 250 million people (18 per cent of the population) were infected with Covid-19 in the first 20 days of December, as Beijing abruptly dismantled restrictions that had contained the disease for almost three years.

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 12:32 IST

