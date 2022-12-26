JUST IN
North Korean economy down 0.1% in 2021 amid prolonged Covid, sanctions
Business Standard

Luck is the greatest superpower, Twitter CEO Elon Musk responds to user

Musk's response came to a query from a user who asked: "What if skill is just a different kind of luck?"

Topics
Elon Musk | Twitter | luck

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Elon Musk
Twitter CEO Elon Musk. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Responding to a user, Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Monday said that luck is the greatest superpower.

Musk's response came to a query from a user who asked: "What if skill is just a different kind of luck?"

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk's post.

While one user commented, "the only superpower that really matters is the ability to love others", another said, "there is no such thing as luck. There is only adequate or inadequate preparation to cope with a statistical universe".

Meanwhile, Musk wished his over 123 million followers a "Merry Christmas & Good Cheer to All!"

Last week, he had said that he would only run the software and servers teams after he finds "someone foolish enough" to take his place.

He made the statement in a response to a poll he ran, where 57.5 per cent of the respondents said that he should step down as the Twitter CEO.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 11:12 IST

