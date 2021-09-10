Afghanistan crisis: First civilian flight leaves Kabul after US withdrawal

-
ALSO READ
NATO suspends all support to Afghanistan, calls for end to violence
NATO chief: Afghan leaders responsible for military collapse
NATO nations expand defence clause to jointly respond to attacks in space
Afghanistan conflict: Marines lands in Kabul as US speeds up evacuations
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
-
Dozens of foreigners, including Americans, have left Kabul on an international commercial flight, marking the first large-scale evacuation since US and NATO forces left Afghanistan late last month. Their departure on Thursday represented a breakthrough in the bumpy coordination between the US and Afghanistan’s new Taliban leaders. The Taliban have said they would let foreigners and Afghans with valid travel documents leave, but a dayslong standoff over charter planes at another airport had cast some doubt on Taliban assurances. The Qatar Airways flight is heading to Doha. A senior US official said that Americans, green card holders and other nationalities including Germans, Hungarians and Canadians are on the flight. Some 200 foreigners, including Americans, boarded the international commercial flight from Kabul airport. A dayslong stand-off over charter planes at another airport had left dozens of passengers stranded and cast doubt on Taliban assurances to allow foreigners and Afghans with proper travel documents to leave the country. A senior US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorised to brief the media, provided the number of Westerners on board and said that two very senior Taliban officials had helped facilitate the departure.
Americans, green card holders and other nationalities including Germans, Hungarians and Canadians were on the flight, the official said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU