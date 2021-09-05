Afghanistan flag carrier resumes domestic flights after Taliban takeover

Afghanistan's flag carrier airline Ariana Afghan Airlines has resumed domestic flights for the first time since the took over the Kabul airport on August 31 after the completion of the US troops withdrawal, local media reported on Sunday.

"The Ariana Afghan Airlines resumed its flights from Kabul to Herat, Mazar-i-Sharif and Kandahar cities," Xinhua news agency quoted TOLO News as saying in a report.

Another local private airline, the Kam Air, has reportedly shifted its planes from the Kabul airport to Mashhad city of Iran, fearing a chaotic situation arising out of Kabul after the Taliban's takeover of the Afghan capital on August 15.

A technical team of Qatar, according to the media outlet, is ready to help resume flights at the Kabul airport.

A Qatari plane carrying ranking officials and another plane from the United Arab Emirates carrying humanitarian assistance landed at Kabul airport a couple of days ago.

--IANS

ksk/

