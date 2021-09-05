Afghanistan flag carrier resumes domestic flights after Taliban takeover

-
ALSO READ
US Embassy urges Americans to leave vicinity of Kabul airport due to threat
Taliban seals off Kabul airport, stops people as evacuation nears end
In Kabul, a fearful wait for United States to deliver on evacuation vow
Afghanistan: Rockets fired at Kabul airport amid US withdrawal hit homes
Aug 31 deadline for Afghan evacuation depends on Taliban cooperation: Biden
-
Afghanistan's flag carrier airline Ariana Afghan Airlines has resumed domestic flights for the first time since the taliban took over the Kabul airport on August 31 after the completion of the US troops withdrawal, local media reported on Sunday.
"The Ariana Afghan Airlines resumed its flights from Kabul to Herat, Mazar-i-Sharif and Kandahar cities," Xinhua news agency quoted TOLO News as saying in a report.
Another local private airline, the Kam Air, has reportedly shifted its planes from the Kabul airport to Mashhad city of Iran, fearing a chaotic situation arising out of Kabul after the Taliban's takeover of the Afghan capital on August 15.
A technical team of Qatar, according to the media outlet, is ready to help resume flights at the Kabul airport.
A Qatari plane carrying ranking officials and another plane from the United Arab Emirates carrying humanitarian assistance landed at Kabul international airport a couple of days ago.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU