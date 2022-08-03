Afghanistan receives $40 mn humanitarian aid in cash, forex reserve soars

has received $40 million in cash as humanitarian aid, the Da Bank (DAB), the country's central bank, said in a statement.

"As part of a series of humanitarian aid, the country received 40 million dollars in cash that arrived in Kabul today (Tuesday), the second batch in three days," the statement was quoted as saying Xinhua news agency.

The cash package has been delivered to a commercial bank, said the statement.

The DAB thanked the community for the aid, and asked for the continuation of interaction and cooperation with the people of in other fields.

Kabul also received an aid of $40 million in cash on Sunday.

The war-torn country has increased its foreign exchange reserves by nearly $900 million with the aid it received.

--IANS

int/shs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)