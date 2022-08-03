Afghanistan receives $40 mn humanitarian aid in cash, forex reserve soars

-
-
Afghanistan has received $40 million in cash as humanitarian aid, the Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), the country's central bank, said in a statement.
"As part of a series of humanitarian aid, the country received 40 million dollars in cash that arrived in Kabul today (Tuesday), the second batch in three days," the statement was quoted as saying Xinhua news agency.
The cash package has been delivered to a commercial bank, said the statement.
The DAB thanked the international community for the aid, and asked for the continuation of interaction and cooperation with the people of Afghanistan in other fields.
Kabul also received an aid of $40 million in cash on Sunday.
The war-torn country has increased its foreign exchange reserves by nearly $900 million with the aid it received.
