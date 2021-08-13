Afghanistan: Taliban take another southern provincial capital in sweep

-
ALSO READ
Airstrikes kill 23 Taliban militants in Afghanistan's Balkh province
Govt to evacuate staff, Indian citizens from Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif
US asks its citizens to leave Afghanistan as Taliban violence intensifies
The Taliban: what could its return to power mean for Afghanistan?
US military alliance pulling out of Afghanistan worrying for India: Experts
-
Two lawmakers from Afghanistan's southern Uruzgan province say local officials have surrendered the provincial capital to the rapidly advancing Taliban.
Bismillah Jan Mohammad and Qudratullah Rahimi confirmed the surrender Friday. Mohammad says the governor is en route to the airport to depart for Kabul.
The Taliban have captured more than a dozen provincial capitals and control more than two-thirds of the country just weeks before the U.S. is to withdraw its last remaining forces.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU