Alibaba, JD.com say US was top seller to China during Singles' Day event

By Sophie Yu and Josh Horwitz
BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Alibaba <9988.HK> and JD.com
Singles' Day is usually a one-day sales event, the world's biggest, eclipsing Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the United States. Many online companies offer deals at the event.
This year, companies including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
Customers, unable to travel abroad because of the COVID-19 pandemic, snatched up deals from brands including Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] and Fast Retailing Co Ltd's <9983.T> Uniqlo.
Alibaba generated gross merchandise volume (GMV) of 498.2 billion yuan ($75.28 billion). JD.com, which recorded 271.5 billion yuan in GMV, told Reuters on Wednesday that best-selling products included Apple Inc
Alibaba offered promotions in two windows starting Nov. 1 but calculated GMV over 11 days. JD.com offered deals Nov. 1 through Nov. 11.
The event was overshadowed by news that China aimed to propose anti-monopoly rules for internet platforms.
Alibaba's Hong Kong-listed stock, which took a beating when regulators scuppered the listing of fintech affiliate Ant Group, dropped another 10% on Wednesday. It was up 3% around midday Thursday.
Alibaba said other top-selling countries this year included Australia, Germany, Japan and South Korea. Over 470 firms exceeded 100 million yuan in GMV. Last year, Alibaba merely named Japan and the United States among biggest sellers.
Alibaba clocked GMV of $38.4 billion in a single day last year and said 299 brands surpassed 100 million yuan in GMV, including Nestle SA
