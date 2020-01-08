All is well, says Donald Trump after Iran missile attack on US forces

JUST IN
FAA restricts US air carriers from flying over Iraq, Iran and Persian Gulf
Reuters  |  Washington 

Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that "all is well" following a retaliatory Iranian missile attack on US led forces and that he would make a statement on the situation on Wednesday morning.

Iran said it had launched the missile attack on two Iraqi military bases hosting US led coalition personnel as retribution for the US killing last week of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

"All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!" Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

"I will be making a statement tomorrow morning," he added.
First Published: Wed, January 08 2020. 08:42 IST

