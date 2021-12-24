Amazon Cloud unit draws antitrust scrutiny from Khan's FTC

The US Federal Trade Commission is pushing forward with antitrust scrutiny of com’s cloud computing business, according to people familiar with the matter.

Lina Khan, the head of the agency and a vocal critic of the online retailer, is advancing a probe started several years ago by her predecessor.

FTC investigators have contacted in the past few months to gather information about competition issues related to Web Services, said the people.

At least one of the contacts was as recent as the past few weeks, said one of the people.