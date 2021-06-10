Amazon gets UK antitrust scrutiny over data usage, says report

com is getting UK antitrust scrutiny into how it uses data from smaller sellers on its site, the Financial Times reported, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.

The Competition and Markets Authority has been analyzing Amazon’s business for months, according to the newspaper. While the regulator hasn’t yet announced an investigation, it may focus on whether favors merchants that use its logistics and delivery services, the report said.

Firm may see $425-mn EU privacy fine



com Inc could be fined more than $425 million under the European Union's privacy law, the Wall Street Journal reported.



