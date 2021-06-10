Amazon gets UK antitrust scrutiny over data usage, says report

-
ALSO READ
WhatsApp case: For people, privacy matters more than firm's value, says SC
Amazon likely to see $425 million EU privacy fine, says report
CCI orders antitrust probe against WhatsApp's new privacy policy
WhatsApp to delay launch of new business features after privacy backlash
WhatsApp's new privacy policy pushes users to rival messaging app Signal
-
Amazon.com is getting UK antitrust scrutiny into how it uses data from smaller sellers on its site, the Financial Times reported, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.
The Competition and Markets Authority has been analyzing Amazon’s business for months, according to the newspaper. While the regulator hasn’t yet announced an investigation, it may focus on whether Amazon favors merchants that use its logistics and delivery services, the report said.
Firm may see $425-mn EU privacy fine
Amazon.com Inc could be fined more than $425 million under the European Union's privacy law, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU