Amazon loses bid to halt New York's warehouse Covid-19 probe

A federal judge dismissed Amazon.com Inc’s lawsuit challenging New York’s authority to investigate the company’s pandemic procedures at a fulfillment center on Staten Island, the latest setback for the online retailer in its ongoing clash with the state.
The suit was dismissed Tuesday by US District Judge Brian M Cogan in Brooklyn, reaffirming the validity of New York Attorney General Letitia James’s underlying lawsuit against Amazon already proceeding in state court in Manhattan.
The Seattle-based company had argued in the federal suit that James was investigating Amazon in bad faith and that her state powers to probe such health matters were preempted by federal law.
“Amazon does not explain why the Attorney General’s action — even if brought in bad faith — entirely lacks a legitimate purpose,” the judge wrote. “The state has a legitimate interest in ensuring that employers are complying with state labour laws, are enforcing important health safety measures, and are sanctioned for illegal conduct that occurs within the state.”
Amazon sued James in February, seeking to block New York from pursuing claims that the company failed to protect employees from the virus in its New York facilities. But the judge on Tuesday ruled James’ state lawsuit was proper.
