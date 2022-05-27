Amazon opens first physical clothing store in Los Angeles: Report

-
Amazon.com opened its first physical clothing store, the latest brick-and-mortar initiative from the world’s largest online retailer said.
Called Amazon Style, the shop is located in Glendale, California, near Los Angeles.
Amazon has pledged to open stores only when it has something original to offer customers.
In Style’s case, the new wrinkle is an app that lets shoppers scan codes on displayed items, which employees fetch in the right size or color and then send to a fitting room or checkout counter.
Amazon has built a giant e-commerce business selling basic clothing items like packs of t-shirts. But it has had less success courting fashion brands, which have long balked at counterfeits on Amazon’s third-party marketplace.
The new store will sell brands including Lacoste, Levi’s and Steve Madden, according to the outlet’s website.
The opening comes two months after Amazon said it was closing dozens of physical bookstores, “Amazon 4-Star” stores and mall pop-up kiosks so the it could focus on its chain of Fresh supermarkets.
