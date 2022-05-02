Amazon to reimburse US employees who travel for abortions, other treatments

-
ALSO READ
Make travel expenses deductible under ITR in Budget: Hospitality industry
Global air travel rebounds as Indians resume visiting Southeast Asia
Incomes and household expenses of farmers rise post loan waivers: Study
I-T department detects Rs 1K-cr 'bogus' expenses at Hero MotoCorp
Have big unexplained expenses? You can face IT review of past 10 years
-
Amazon.com Inc, the second-largest U.S. private employer, told its staff on Monday it will pay up to $4,000 in travel expenses annually for non-life threatening medical treatments including abortions, according to a message seen by Reuters.
The decision makes the online retailer the latest company after Citigroup Inc, Yelp Inc and others to respond to Republican-backed state laws curbing abortion access, helping employees bypass them. It shows how companies are eager to retain and attract talent in locations that remain important to their operations despite legal changes impacting employees' health.
The U.S. Supreme Court is due to rule by the end of June in a case that gives its conservative majority a chance to roll back abortion rights or even overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized the procedure nationwide. About two dozen states including Oklahoma and Alabama have laws poised to limit abortion access should the Roe ruling be overturned.
Amazon's new benefit, effective to Jan. 1 retroactively, applies if an operation is not available within 100 miles (161 km) of an employee's home and virtual care is not possible, the company's message said. It is open to U.S. employees or covered dependents enrolled in Premera or Aetna health plans, whether they work in a corporate office or a warehouse.
The reimbursements that Amazon announced on Monday are not specific to abortion. They provide for other non-life threatening treatments such as around cardiology, cellular gene therapies and substance-abuse disorder services as well.
Separately, Amazon offers up to $10,000 in annual travel reimbursements for life-threatening issues.
The news came on the day Amazon stopped offering paid time off for U.S. employees diagnosed with COVID-19, letting them have five days of excused unpaid leave instead. Amazon employees at a warehouse in New York are having their votes counted on Monday as well that will determine whether the facility unionizes. A group of current and former workers known as the Amazon Labor Union has pushed for better pay and job security.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto, Calif.; Editing by Will Dunham and Chizu Nomiyama)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU