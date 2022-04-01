Amazon workers in New York warehouse vote to form a union

-
ALSO READ
Joe Biden supporters 'apoplectic' one year into his presidency
Hollywood workers reach deal on fresh contract, avert strike
Democrats 'not giving up' on Biden's $2 trn bill, talks with Manchin
Nationwide trade unions' strike affects work at state-owned banks
WHO chief says Covid-19 vaccine disparity must stop: Voice of America
-
Workers at an Amazon.com facility in New York City's Staten Island on Friday voted in favor of forming a union, making it the online retailer's first U.S. facility to organize.
Employees at the fulfillment center, known as JFK8, who supported the Amazon Labor Union secured a majority by hundreds of votes for the win.
The vote for unionizing was 2,654 compared to 2,131 voting against, or about 55 in favor, according to a Reuters tally.
There were not enough challenged ballots to affect results.
The victory for organized labor at the second-largest U.S.
private employer is a historic first for the retailing behemoth in the United States and a milestone for labor advocates, who for years have considered Amazon's labor practices a threat to workers.
Union organizer Christian Smalls, dressed all in Amazon Labor Union red, raised a hand in victory after the labor official confirmed the union movement's victory.
In Alabama, by contrast, a majority of Amazon workers rejected unionization, in a still-not final outcome.
The Alabama contest could hinge on 416 challenged ballots to be adjudicated in the coming weeks, which are sufficient to change the result, said the NLRB. The situation is far different from last year when workers sided with Amazon by a more than 2-to-1 margin against unionizing.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU