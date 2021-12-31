Amid rising inflation in Pakistan, Imran Khan govt proposes to raise taxes

-
ALSO READ
New Zealand cricket team cancels Pakistan tour amid security concerns
Car review: The MINI Convertible, a pocket rocket for a sunny day
Apple iPad Mini 6 review: Not extravagant but practical for its size, price
ENG vs PAK 1st T20 highlights: Pakistan wins by 31 runs at Nottingham
Imran Khan govt under fire for 'failing to control' Pakistan food prices
-
With rising inflation in Pakistan, the Imran Khan government on Thursday tabled a mini-budget in the assembly, proposing to raise a variety of taxes in the country to meet certain conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), reported local media.
With the passing of the bill, various commodities and services will become expensive in the country. The bill proposes to raise taxes on phones, jewellery, computers, electric vehicles, cars, stationery, services in Islamabad, foreign TV dramas, imported food items and many others, reported Samaa TV.
Amid the protests from the opposition members, Pakistan's Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin on Thursday tabled the supplementary finance bill 2021 (mini-budget) and the State Bank of Pakistan Autonomy bill in the National Assembly.
The government also passed several ordinances through resolutions enraging the opposition. The session has been postponed until Friday when the two bills will likely be put to debate and a vote. Earlier, the federal cabinet approved the supplementary finance bill, paving the way for the increase in the General Sales Tax (GST) on 150 items including smartphones, computers, jewellery, and vehicles, the Pakistani publication added.
With the supplementary finance bill and the SBP Autonomy Bill, the Pakistani government aims to meet certain conditions set by the IMF. It needs to pass the bills before January 12 when the IMF Executive Board will give the final node to a USD 1 billion loan tranche for Pakistan. Under the deal with the IMF, the government has revised its tax revenue target from Rs5829 billion to Rs6100 billion, according to Samaa TV.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU