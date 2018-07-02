Amid trade spat with US, China plans to significantly widen market access

-
China will significantly widen market access and oppose any kind of protectionism, Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan said in an article published in the state-run People's Daily on Monday.
Zhong said economic globalisation is an irreversible trend and that China will continue to defend the global multilateral trading system.
Beijing on Thursday unveiled a long-anticipated easing of foreign investment curbs on sectors including banking, automotive and heavy industries and agriculture, moving to fulfill its promise for greater market access.
