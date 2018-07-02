JUST IN
Amid trade spat with US, China plans to significantly widen market access

Beijing on Thursday unveiled a long-anticipated easing of foreign investment curbs on sectors including banking, automotive and heavy industries and agriculture

Reuters  |  Beijing 

China, Xi Jingping
Illustration by Binay Sinha

China will significantly widen market access and oppose any kind of protectionism, Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan said in an article published in the state-run People's Daily on Monday.

Zhong said economic globalisation is an irreversible trend and that China will continue to defend the global multilateral trading system.

Beijing on Thursday unveiled a long-anticipated easing of foreign investment curbs on sectors including banking, automotive and heavy industries and agriculture, moving to fulfill its promise for greater market access.
First Published: Mon, July 02 2018. 11:40 IST

