Apple discloses vulnerability in operating systems, advises software update

-
ALSO READ
Apple to launch 10th generation iPad and iPad Pro in October, support 5G
Microsoft Office to support Apple Pencil's handwriting-to-text feature
Apple iPad Pro with 'M2' chip, MagSafe charging may launch in Sep
Netflix rolls out external sign-up page for iOS users
Apple iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4 with mask unlock, new emoji released
-
American tech giant Apple on Friday warned of a flaw that is allowing hackers to seize control of iPhones, iPads and Mac computers.
The tech giant directing users of most of its devices to update their software after the company discovered a vulnerability in its operating systems that it says "may have been actively exploited," reported CNN.
It urged users to install emergency software updates but has not disclosed the extent to which the flaw has been exploited.
In security updates posted online on Wednesday and Thursday, Apple said the vulnerability affects iPhones dating back to the 6S model, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad mini 4 and later, all iPad Pro models and the 7th generation iPod touch, reported CNN.
Apple (AAPL) said the vulnerabilities give hackers the ability to take control of a device's operating system to "execute arbitrary code" and potentially infiltrate devices through "maliciously crafted web content."
The vulnerability also extends to Mac computers running the company's Monterey OS as well as Apple's Safari browser on its Big Sur and Catalina operating systems, the company said in a subsequent update.
Cybersecurity experts urged Apple users to update their devices, with the US government's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency warning that "an attacker could exploit one of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected device."
The agency said affected users should "apply the necessary updates as soon as possible.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU