Apple makes easy escape from supply crisis, but others may have to wait

Reuters 

Apple Inc's triumph over the global chips supply-chain shortage has signalled good news amid troubled markets around the world.

Not so fast, say analysts.


The iPhone maker, which had warned three months ago that supply issues would dent its holiday-quarter revenue, on Thursday posted record results largely boosted by sales of its premium phones. It sees an improving situation, if some remaining shortages.

"Most of the supply-constrained issues are over for Apple, but not necessarily for everybody else," said Bob O'Donnell, chief analyst at TECHnalysis Research.

Companies from electric automaker Tesla Inc to wafer fabrication equipment supplier Lam Research have warned again that supply chain issues, which crippled several industries, would continue to limit production this year.

Semiconductor companies tend to give priority to bigger players such as Apple, for its massive buying power, huge demand for its products, and the company's ability to place custom orders for components used in its products. And Apple's high-end chips are costly, an attraction for the chip makers.

Q1: The best show

•$123.9 billion in revenue, up 11% YoY

•$71.6 billion from iPhone sales, up from $65.5 billion a year ago

•$10.8 billion from Mac sales against $8.6 billion a year ago

•$14.7 billion from wearables and accessories, up from $12.9 billion a year ago

•On a category-by-category basis, the iPhone, Mac, and some other Apple products also set quarterly revenue records.

Note: Apple follows Oct-Sept FY

Metaverse AR on Cook’s mind

Apple Inc teased its metaverse ambitions on Thursday as CEO Tim Cook talked expansion of its augmented reality apps, prompting strong investor response.Apple has 14,000 AR apps on App Store, and Cook said that will rise. "We see a lot of potential in this space and are investing accordingly," said Cook. (Reuters)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, January 29 2022. 00:08 IST

