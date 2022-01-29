Apple makes easy escape from supply crisis, but others may have to wait

-
ALSO READ
Apple iPhone 13 Pro review: Many small upgrades together make a big package
Apple iPhone 13 review: Certainly more than just another iteration
Apple iPhone 13 gets same day India, global launch: Check details here
Eyeing bigger pie: Bumper shipments of Apple iPhone 13 for festive season
Apple to open pre-orders for iPhone 13 series in India from today
-
Apple Inc's triumph over the global chips supply-chain shortage has signalled good news amid troubled markets around the world.
Not so fast, say analysts.
The iPhone maker, which had warned three months ago that supply issues would dent its holiday-quarter revenue, on Thursday posted record results largely boosted by sales of its premium phones. It sees an improving situation, if some remaining shortages.
"Most of the supply-constrained issues are over for Apple, but not necessarily for everybody else," said Bob O'Donnell, chief analyst at TECHnalysis Research.
Companies from electric automaker Tesla Inc to wafer fabrication equipment supplier Lam Research have warned again that supply chain issues, which crippled several industries, would continue to limit production this year.
Semiconductor companies tend to give priority to bigger players such as Apple, for its massive buying power, huge demand for its products, and the company's ability to place custom orders for components used in its products. And Apple's high-end chips are costly, an attraction for the chip makers.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU