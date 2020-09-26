Apple may face European Union rules to open up payment technology

-
ALSO READ
Apple launches Watch SE for price-conscious buyers: Know cost, features
Apple debuts discount watch, iPads, services but no new iPhones yet
Apple Event highlights: Watch Series 6 with SpO2 monitor, iPad Air and more
Apple might unveil AirTags next month along with iPhone 12, Watch Series 6
Apple rolls out virtual fitness service, Apple One subscription bundle
-
The European Union is weighing legislation that could force Apple Inc. to open iPhone payment technology to competitors. The potential rules would grant other payment services a right of access to infrastructure such as near-field communication technology embedded in smartphones, the European Commission said Thursday, confirming a Bloomberg report last week. While the EU didn’t explicitly name Apple, it said the “most commonly reported issue” related to mobile device manufacturers restricting third-party access to NFC chips. The components handle wireless signals that allow users to pay via their smartphones or watches at store terminals. At present, iPhone and Apple Watch users can only make NFC payments using Apple Pay. Banks and other competitors have said they want the same functionality for their own iPhone apps but that Apple refuses access to the chip. Google’s Android phone allows rival apps to use NFC technology.
Only one application is allowed access to it at a time for a given transaction to keep data secure. Apple has previously said it restricts access to the NFC chip for security reasons. It said granting rival mobile payment apps access to the chip, decoupled from Apple’s added layer of security, could increase the risk of fraud and other security breaches.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU