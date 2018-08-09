Apple patents futuristic AR windshield system that will support FaceTime

-
Apple is going aggressive in car technology and its latest patent envisions a futuristic windshield, as seen in sci-fi movies, showing you not only where to turn next, but also allowing you to FaceTime your friends while on-the-go.
The patent filings, as reported by Patently Apple, describe an augmented reality windshield system, dubbed Heads up Display. The system has been designed for an autonomous vehicle (hence, the support for FaceTime) with the ability to gauge occupants' stress levels.
If the occupants of the self-driving vehicle are feeling stressed out, the system will be able to analyse the eye motion, posture, gestures, and body temperature to change the AR display to something which is calming.
While the technology may seem like something straight out of your fantasy, it may not necessarily turn out to be a final product. Apple is known for patenting technologies which are primarily aimed at research.
