Apple privacy tweaks create windfall for its own advert biz: Report

Apple’s market share more than tripled in the six months after it introduced privacy changes on iPhones that blocked competitors, including Facebook, from targeting ads to consumers, according to a Financial Times report.
The in-house business, called Search Ads, offers sponsored slots in the App Store that appear at the top of search results. For example, users searching for “Snapchat” may see TikTok as the first result on their screen, the report added.
The branch, which measures mobile marketing effectiveness, said Apple’s internal business is now responsible for 58 percent, up from 17 percent, of all iPhone app downloads that result from clicking on an ad. AppsFlyer, an analytics firm, estimates marketing spend on mobile apps for both the iPhone and Android phones at $58 billion in 2019 and says it may double to $118 billion by next year.
