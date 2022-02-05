Aramco plans world's biggest share sale at $50 billion: Report

-
ALSO READ
Saudi Aramco aims to raise at least $17 billion from gas pipeline: Report
US pension fund to vote against Aramco chair for Reliance board: Report
Saudi Arabia, 20 years after 9/11: 'A country in the making'
Covid-19: Saudi to lift entry ban from six countries, including India, Pak
Aramco deal on backburner a minor setback; buy RIL on dips: Analysts
-
Saudi Arabia is planning to list more shares in Aramco and is targeting a stake sale of as much as $50 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the oil giant’s strategy.
The state-owned company has held talks with outside advisers about selling more shares on the Riyadh stock exchange as well as a secondary listing, possibly in London, Singapore or other exchanges, the report said, adding that it was still in the planning stage.
Aramco, which listed in Riyadh in December 2019 and currently has a market value of $1.97 trillion, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
When the initial public offering was first floated by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2016 with an ambition to raise as much as $100 billion, the share sale was touted as part of a blueprint for life after oil. Saudi Arabia would raise funds off its biggest asset, and use them to develop new industries.
But Aramco offered just 1.5 per cent of its shares and opted for a local listing, relying almost entirely on Saudi and regional investors. It mopped up proceeds of $25.6 billion, exceeding the 2014 IPO of Chinese internet giant Alibaba Group Holding.
The sale was the first major disposal of state assets under a plan to empower the private sector and attract foreign direct investment, which has tumbled since oil prices crashed in 2014.
The proceeds were to be transferred to the Public Investment Fund, which made a number of bold investments, plowing $45 billion into SoftBank Group’s Vision Fund, and taking a $3.5 billion stake in Uber.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU