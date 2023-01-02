Around 400 Russian soldiers killed in missile attack, says Ukraine

-
Kyiv said the Russian death toll was in the hundreds, though pro-Russian officials called this an exaggeration.Russian military bloggers, many with hundreds of thousands of followers, said the huge destruction was a result of storing ammunition in the same building as a barracks, despite commanders knowing it was within range of Ukrainian rockets. Separately, Ukraine said on Monday it had shot down all 39 drones Russia had launched in an unprecedented third straight night of air strikes against civilian targets in Kyiv and other cities. Ukrainian officials said their success proved that Russia’s tactic in recent months of raining down air strikes to knock out Ukraine's energy infrastructure was increasingly a failure as Kyiv beefs up its air defences. Unverified footage posted online of the aftermath of the Makiivka strike on the Russian barracks showed a huge building reduced to smoking rubble. Igor Girkin, a former commander of pro-Russian troops in east Ukraine, said the death toll was in the 100s.
First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 23:46 IST
