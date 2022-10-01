JUST IN
Death toll from floods near 1,700, puts pressure on Pak's fragile economy
New Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline 'means freedom', says EU chief Leyen
Ukraine encircles key eastern city Lyman; Russia intensifies bombing
China struggling to find trained pilots for three aircraft carriers: Report
UK train strikes and soaring energy prices add to a week of turmoil
Donald Trump at centre of Oath Keepers novel defence in January 6 case
Tropical storm Orlene expected to be hurricane off Mexico's Pacific coast
19 killed, including 3 elite guard members, in Iran attack by separatists
Security fears grow in Burkina Faso after attacks from extremists
Powerful earthquake shakes Indonesia's Sumatra leaving 1 dead, 11 injured
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Women protesters demand more security after Afghan bombing kills students
Business Standard

Arrest warrant against ex-Pak PM Imran Khan for remarks on female judge

A magistrate of Islamabad's Margalla police station has issued an arrest warrant against PTI chief Imran Khan, media reports said on Saturday

Topics
Pakistan  | Imran Khan

IANS  |  Islamabad 

Imran Khan
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo: Reuters)

A magistrate of Islamabad's Margalla police station has issued an arrest warrant against PTI chief Imran Khan, media reports said on Saturday.

The area magistrate issued the arrest warrant in the case registered on August 20 against Khan for his remarks on Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, Geo News reported.

The FIR includes four sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), including 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 189 (threat of injury to public servant), and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

The former Prime Minister is facing contempt charges for his controversial remarks against Zeba Chaudhry, Geo News reported. The court has issued the warrant for Khan's non-appearance in court.

Following the issuance of the warrant, PTI leader Asad Umar warned the government not to arrest Khan, saying that it will "regret" the decision.

Meanwhile, former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the issuance of a warrant in such a "weak" case was pointless.

"A circus has been created in the media by issuing warrants over pointless legal clauses and a foolish case which was not needed," he wrote on Twitter, Geo News reported.

Refuting all claims that Khan has left his residence for an unidentified location, Senator Shibli Faraz shared a picture of the PTI chief feeding his dogs at his residence.

--IANS

san/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Pakistan

First Published: Sat, October 01 2022. 23:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.