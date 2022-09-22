JUST IN
Ready to apologise for controversial remarks against female judge: Imran

Imran Khan on Thursday dodged a contempt indictment when a top Pakistani court deferred proceedings against the former prime minister after he appeared before it and expressed willingness to apologise

Topics
Imran Khan | Pakistan

Press Trust of India  |  Islamabad 

Imran Khan
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Imran Khan on Thursday dodged a contempt indictment when a top Pakistani court deferred proceedings against the former prime minister after he appeared before it and expressed willingness to apologise for his controversial remarks against a female judge.

The Islamabad High Court was expected to formally indict Khan in contempt proceedings against him for passing controversial remarks against Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry during a rally here last month.

Khan appeared before the court amid tight security.

The Islamabad High Court deferred contempt proceedings against Khan after he expressed his willingness to apologise to Chaudhry for his controversial remarks.

The case was heard by a larger bench, headed by IHC CJ Athar Minallah and comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Babar Sattar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 17:12 IST

