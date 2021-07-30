Astra's Covid-19 vaccine sales triple in Q2, top $1 billion in H1

-
ALSO READ
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
AstraZeneca finds small clot risk after first dose of Vaxzevria vaccine
RIL Q1 results: Consolidated net profit falls 7% to Rs 12,273 crore
Q1 results: Reliance Jio net profit rises 45% to Rs 3,651 crore
Jio's Q1 net profit rises 45% YoY to Rs 3,651 crore; ARPU at Rs 138
-
Second-quarter (Q2) sales of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine more than tripled to $894 million from the first quarter, but the drugmaker on Thursday again delayed its US application for approval as it gathers more data for submissions.
The vaccine has been touted as a major weapon against the pandemic because it is cheaper and easier to use than some rivals. AstraZeneca and its Indian manufacturing partner say they have supplied a billion doses to 170 countries so far. But the shot has also faced setbacks, including disputes over data, production problems, and links to rare side-effects that have led some countries to stop or restrict its use. The United States has been particularly critical of the vaccine.
Despite setbacks, the company said the vaccine, Vaxzevria, brought in $1.17 billion in sales in the first six months of year (H1), putting it among its best-selling products, behind first-placed lung cancer drug Tagrisso on $2.54 billion.
Vaccine sales were based on deliveries of about 319 million doses, it said, giving an average price of about $3.7 per dose. Deliveries from its partner, India-based Serum Institute, were not included.
AstraZeneca said on Thursday it now expected to seek US approval for the vaccine in the second half of this year, and it still hopeful the shot will have a role to play there. Previously, it had planned an application during the first half.
A senior executive separately told Reuters that the company was exploring options for the future of its Covid-19 vaccine business, with more clarity on the matter expected by the end of the year. Elsewhere, AstraZeneca is hoping for a boost from the recent purchase of rare medicines business Alexion.
Including Alexion, it now expects total revenue to increase by a low-twenties percentage this year, and core earnings of $5.05 to $5.40 per share. The forecasts do not include sales from the vaccine. AstraZeneca shares fell 1.4 per cent in early trade but had recovered the losses and edged higher by 1109 GMT.
The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker is also hoping to settle legal proceedings with the European Commission over vaccine delivery commitments. AstraZeneca has said it will not make a profit from the shot during the pandemic.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU