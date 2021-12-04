JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

No currency manipulator tag from United States but China under lens
Business Standard

AstraZeneca blocks Advent's $7.6-bn buyout of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

The UK drugmaker's opposition meant the offer fell short of the 90 per cent threshold needed for approval

Topics
AstraZeneca | pharma sctors | medicine

Bloomberg 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

AstraZeneca effectively blocked a $7.6 billion takeover of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi) by withholding its 8% stake in the drugmaker from a buyout offer by Advent International and Singapore wealth fund GIC, according to people familiar with the situation.

The UK drugmaker’s opposition meant the offer fell short of the 90 per cent threshold needed for approval, torpedoing what would have been the largest take-private deal in European health care sector this year.

Sobi lost a quarter of its value.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, December 04 2021. 00:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.