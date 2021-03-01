AstraZeneca has sold its stake in Moderna for more than $1 billion: Report

(Reuters) - Plc has sold its 7.7% stake in Moderna Inc for more than $1 billion after the U.S. biotechnology company's shares soared on the back of its breakthrough, The Times reported.

The report added that it was not clear over what period British-based sold its holding in Moderna.

and Moderna did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

AstraZeneca is retaining partnership with Moderna on other disease treatments and could sell its AstraZeneca/Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine on a commercial basis in future if the virus becomes endemic, the report added.

Moderna, whose vaccine is cleared for emergency use against COVID-19 in the United States, said last week it was expecting sales of $18.4 billion from its this year.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Peter Cooney)

