JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Canada looks set for a fight over $758 million compensation for Huawei gear

28 killed as wildfires ravage West Coast states in US; dozens missing
Business Standard

At least 11 people killed as torrential rains trigger landslide in Nepal

The landslide swept away some 15 houses in Bhirkharka area of Barhabise Rural Municipality in Sindhupalchowk district

Topics
landslide | Nepal

Press Trust of India 

At least 60 people killed, 41 missing following flood and landslides in the past 4 days in various parts of Nepal, due to heavy rainfall in the region. Myagdi district of western Nepal is worst affected with 27 deaths, where search and rescue operat
The bodies of 11 people, including seven women, have been recovered from the site

A massive landslide triggered by torrential rains in central Nepal has killed at least 11 people, including seven women, and left 20 missing, an official said on Sunday.

The landslide swept away some 15 houses in Bhirkharka area of Barhabise Rural Municipality in Sindhupalchowk district, 120 kilometres east of Kathmandu, on Saturday night. A security team comprising the Nepal Army and Nepal Police personnel have been dispatched to the incident site for carrying out search and rescue operation, the official said.

The bodies of 11 people, including seven women, have been recovered from the site and search operations have been going on to rescue the missing people, according to the home ministry.
First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 00:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU