At least 11 people killed as torrential rains trigger landslide in Nepal

A massive triggered by torrential rains in central has killed at least 11 people, including seven women, and left 20 missing, an official said on Sunday.



The swept away some 15 houses in Bhirkharka area of Barhabise Rural Municipality in Sindhupalchowk district, 120 kilometres east of Kathmandu, on Saturday night. A security team comprising the Army and Police personnel have been dispatched to the incident site for carrying out search and rescue operation, the official said.



The bodies of 11 people, including seven women, have been recovered from the site and search operations have been going on to rescue the missing people, according to the home ministry.