At least 13 dead in disco stampede after lockdown raid in Peru: Officials

Thirteen people died in a stampede at a disco in after a police raid to enforce the country’s lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Sunday.

The stampede happened at the Thomas disco in Lima, where about 120 people had gathered for a party on Saturday night, the Interior Ministry said.

People tried to escape through the only door of the second-floor disco, trampling one another and becoming trapped in the confined space, according to authorities. After the stampede, police had to force open the door.