At least 32 killed in string of Islamic State suicide attacks in Syria

Three bombers with explosive belts targeted Sweida city alone

AFP | PTI  |  Beirut 

At least 32 people including several civilians have died in a string of Islamic State group suicide attacks against a regime-held area of southern Syria, a war monitor said on Wednesday.

"Three bombers with explosive belts targeted Sweida city alone, while the other blasts hit villages to the north and east," said Syrian Observatory for Human Rights chief Rami Abdel Rahman.

He said the jihadists then followed up with further attacks in the province.
First Published: Wed, July 25 2018. 11:46 IST

