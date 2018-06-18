JUST IN
Audi chief Rupert Stadler arrested in dieselgate probe: German prosecutors

The arrest warrant is based on concealment of evidence, the prosecuters said

AFP | PTI  |  Frankfurt Am Main 

Rupert Stadler
Rupert Stadler, Audi CEO

Audi chief executive Rupert Stadler has been arrested on suspicion of fraud in connection with parent company Volkswagen's "dieselgate" emissions cheating scandal, German prosecutors said on Monday.

"The arrest warrant is based on concealment of evidence," Munich prosecutors, who raided Stadler's home last week, said in a statement. Audi confirmed the arrest to AFP.
First Published: Mon, June 18 2018. 15:12 IST

