Audi chief Rupert Stadler arrested in dieselgate probe: German prosecutors

Audi chief executive Rupert Stadler has been arrested on suspicion of fraud in connection with parent company Volkswagen's "dieselgate" emissions cheating scandal, German prosecutors said on Monday.
"The arrest warrant is based on concealment of evidence," Munich prosecutors, who raided Stadler's home last week, said in a statement. Audi confirmed the arrest to AFP.
