Australia, Indonesia partner to tackle plastic pollution in Indo-Pacific

-
ALSO READ
International experts to help the UN in reducing marine debris by 50-90%
After resolution on plastic pollution, UNEP to celebrate 50th anniversary
Quad leaders commit to promote free, open,rules-based order in Indo-Pacific
Military leader of US' Indo-Pacific Command warns of rising China threat
AUKUS alliance with Australia, Britain not against any country: White House
-
Australia's national science agency and the federal government have formed a partnership with Indonesia to address plastic pollution in the Indo-Pacific.
The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) has announced that, along with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), it has established the Plastics Innovation Hub Indonesia with $950,745 in funding, Xinhua news agency reported.
The hub will bring researchers, investors and the private and public sectors together to collaborate on solutions to plastic waste in waterways in Indonesia and the wider region.
Larry Marshall, chief executive of the CSIRO, said through a collaborative approach plastic pollution could become an environmental and economic benefit.
"Science can turn this environmental challenge into an economic opportunity by changing the way we behave, and how we make, use, recycle or dispose of plastics, but it will take partnerships across research, business, investors, government and the community to turn the best ideas into real-world solutions," he said in a media release.
"Social innovation is just as important as scientific innovation in solving these challenges, so it's exciting to have partners on the ground in the region shaping and scaling behavioural response for their own communities, and drive change."
According to the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), there are between 75 million and 199 million tons of plastic currently in the world's oceans.
The CSIRO estimates that there are 5 billion to 10 billion individual pieces of plastic on coastlines in the Indo-Pacific alone.
"The health of our oceans and waterways is linked to our nations' economic growth and prosperity. Both Indonesia and Australia are island nations that share concerns about the impact of marine plastic pollution," Penny Williams, Australia's ambassador to Indonesia, said.
"We hope this initiative encourages international partners in the region to work together to develop robust measures to identify effective interventions, fill research gaps, and maximize the impact of our joint investment of resources to address this challenging issue," Williams said.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU