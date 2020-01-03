JUST IN
Trump ordered killing of top Iranian military commander: Pentagon
Australia PM Morrison may cancel India trip to deal with bushfire crisis

Morrison was due to visit India from Jan 13 to 16 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi

Reuters  |  Sydney 

The sky glows red as bushfires continue to rage in Mallacoota, Victoria, Australia, December 31, 2019, in this photo obtained from social media | Photo: Reuters

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday said he was inclined to cancel an official trip to India planned for this month in order to deal with a bushfire crisis ravaging parts of his country.

Asked by reporters if it was appropriate to leave Australia given the situation, Morrison said he was "inclined not to proceed" with the visit.

Morrison was due to visit India from Jan 13 to 16 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi.

He was also due to visit Japan from January 16 to 17, but did not mention his intentions on that on Friday.
First Published: Fri, January 03 2020. 08:44 IST

