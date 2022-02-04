Australia shares end higher to mark best week since late-December

-
Australian shares edged higher on Friday to wrap up their best week in over a month, mainly driven by gains in technology stocks which rebounded after plummeting in the previous session.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 clawed back earlier losses to settle 0.6% higher at 7,120.1 points. It gained 1.9% for the week.
Technology stocks clocked gains of 1.1% in their first weekly jump since late-December. The gains came despite Facebook owner Meta losing over $200 billion in value overnight after a dismal forecast.
Sector leaders Block, Xero and Wisetech Global rose between 0.9% and 2.5%.
Mathan Somasundaram, chief executive officer at Deep Data Analytics, reflected on the implications of Meta's loss in value for its Australian peers.
"It is going to be tough for tech stocks in the months ahead; (these) which have been outperforming over the last three years will start to feel more and more pressure," he said.
Energy stocks closed 1.1% higher to gain about 4.9% for the week, as oil prices climbed due to persistent supply concerns.
Major oil and gas explorers Woodside Petroleum and Santos closed up 1.1% and 1%, respectively.
Miners climbed 0.2%, with heavyweights Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals gaining about 0.4% and 1%, respectively, to mark their first weekly gain in three.
Separately, Australia's central bank said it now sees core inflation peaking at 3.25% in the June quarter, yet wishes to keep its accommodative stance on policy.
In New Zealand, the S&P/NZX 50 closed 0.5% lower at 12,279.6, but still recorded its best week in over a year. The country on Thursday announced a phased reopening of its borders from later this month.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
