Baidu looks to raise $3.03 billion in Hong Kong listing

Chinese search engine company Inc is looking to raise up to $3.03 billion by selling 95 million shares as books opened on Thursday for its listing, a filing from the company showed.

The shares will be priced at no more than HK$295 per share for retail shareholders and represent 3.4% of the company's total shares, it said in documents sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Institutional investors could pay more for the shares, a term sheet obtained by Reuters showed, without specifying a range.

One ADR is equivalent to eight of its shares, the filings show.

A further 14.25 million shares can be sold as part of a so-called greenshoe option that would take the size of the issue to $3.48 billion, according to the term sheet.

The final price for Baidu's shares will be set on March 17 and trading will begin on the market on March 23, it says.

