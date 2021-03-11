Tesla raises price of variants of its Model Y, Model 3, Model S cars

-
ALSO READ
Tesla gets permission from China to sell Shanghai-made Model Y SUV
Tesla to cut Model 3 production in US for 2 weeks due to parts shortage
US asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures
Tesla's back-to-back price cuts put sticker on US Model S below $70,000
Tesla working on India entry, process to begin in January 2021: Musk
-
(Reuters) - Tesla Inc has increased price of its Model Y Long Range and Model S Plaid plus by $10,000, the electric-car maker's website showed.
The price of its Model 3 Standard Range Plus has been increased to $37,490 from $36,990 earlier and Model 3 Long Range AWD was raised to $46,490 from $45,990, according to the website.
Tesla, however, kept the price of its Performance Model Y at the same range, the website showed.
(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU