Balenciaga joins other brands in quitting Twitter after Musk's takeover

Balenciaga has joined other brands in quitting after billionaire acquired the social-media platform last month and upended content rules.



The luxury brand confirmed that it deleted its account and has not yet commented further.

Balenciaga, based in Paris, is the latest company to quit the troubled platform since Musk took it private on Oct. 27 and made major changes, including firing half its workforce and starting a paid verification service that led to the proliferation of imposter accounts. One pretended to be Eli Lilly and tweeted "insulin is free now,” which caused a steep decline in the drugmaker’s stock.

Other have paused advertising on the platform, including General Motors, Volkswagen, and .

On Friday, theatrical guide Playbill left a final tweet for its 400,000 followers that read: “Because of its tolerance for hate, negativity and misinformation, our time with the social media platform has come to an end.” It warned fans to ignore any content from a account that contains the Playbill name. “Please understand that it is not us.”

Vogue reported on the departure earlier.