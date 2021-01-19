Bank of America fourth quarter profit fell 18% but topped Street views

Corp. says its fourth-quarter profit fell nearly 18 per cent to USD 5.47 billion from USD 6.99 billion a year earlier.

The bank, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, said Tuesday that it had earnings of 59 cents per share, down from 74 cents a year ago.

The results surpassed expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The nation's second-largest bank posted revenue net of interest expense of USD 20.1 billion, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected USD 20.4 billion.

shares have increased nearly 9 per cent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has decreased nearly 5 per cent in the last 12 months.