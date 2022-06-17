Bank of England boosts interest rate to 13-year high as inflation soars

The raised interest rates for a fifth straight meeting, placing them at the highest in 13 years, and sent its strongest signal yet that it’s prepared to unleash larger moves if needed to tame . The nine-member Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-3 to increase the benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points to 1.25 per cent. A minority of officials maintained their push for a move of double that size.

Policy makers led by Governor Andrew Bailey hinted that they may join a growing global trend for larger hikes if continues to soar, saying “it would be particularly alert to indications of more persistent inflationary pressures, and would if necessary act forcefully in response.”

Crucially, that language was endorsed by all the BOE’s voters, a departure from May when two declined to sign up to guidance that more hikes were needed.

The bank also raised its forecast for the peak of this year to “slightly above” 11 per cent, reflecting the planned increase in the energy price cap in October, and said it now expects the to contract in the current quarter.

Investors raised their bets for further rate increases this year, pricing in a 3 per cent base rate by the end of the year. That would likely require three half-point rate increases and a further quarter-point one at the remaining four meetings this year, an unprecidented pace of tightening. Rates stood at just 0.1 per cent as recently as December.

For now though the BOE, which was the first major central bank to hike rates after the pandemic, is moving slower than some of its peers. But while the BOE is grappling with an inflation rate that has already hit a four-decade high of 9 per cent, officials are also concerned about an economic slowdown that is putting the UK at risk of recession.