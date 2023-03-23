JUST IN
US serves notice to Coinbase for allegedly breaking securities laws
Business Standard

Beijing's population declines for first time in 19 years, shows report

For the first time in 19 years, Beijing witnessed a drop in its population drop in 2022, according to a media report

Topics
Beijing | population

IANS  |  Beijing 

Retail sales in Beijing fell about 26% in May from a year earlier, data from the municipal statistics bureau showed. (Photo: Bloomberg)

For the first time in 19 years, Beijing witnessed a drop in its population drop in 2022, according to a media report.

Citing official data, the CNN report on Thursday said the Chinese capital's population of permanent residents fell from 21.88 million in 2021 to 21.84 million in 2022.

Meanwhile, the number of migrants in Beijing also dipped in the same period.

The last time Beijing saw more deaths than births was 2003, when the fatal severe respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak emerged in southern China and ultimately infected more than 8,000 people around the world.

The data revealed that 2022's drop is a relatively small one, with the population's natural growth rate dipping to -0.05 per thousand residents.

Meanwhile, China's national population also shrank last year for the first time since the great famine in 1961.

The CNN report says that there are a combination of factors behind the drop -- the far-reaching consequences of the one-child policy China introduced in the 1980s (but has since abandoned); changing attitudes toward marriage and family among Chinese youth; entrenched gender inequality and the challenges of raising children in China's expensive cities.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 13:35 IST

