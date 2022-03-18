Ben Stokes feels good to capitalise on Eng's innings against WI in 2nd Test

-
England all-rounder Ben Stokes expressed happiness after he scored a ton on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test here at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown on Friday.
Stokes played a knock of 120 runs in a 129-run partnership with skipper Joe Root. England's top batting performance took their side to 500-run mark before declaring.
"Was good to be out there capitalize on the good work Joe and Dan put in yesterday, we obviously have a long batting line up so it was matter of seizing the opportunity and identifying those situations. Obviously, winning the toss and batting, we were trying to get as many runs as we possibly can and try and get the game moving and try and get a few wickets towards the back end of the day. Seen a few balls spin and bounce from Leachy, a lot more than Antigua anyway," said stoked after the play on Day 2 ended.
"Tomorrow morning it's going to be huge. It's a good wicket and we got two of their better batters out there. Playing in a team sport you never to try think in a selfish way and it's a very special feeling (on claiming his 11th Test ton)," he added.
Veerasammy Permaul's three-wicket haul gave West Indies a chance to fightback, as England declared their innings at 507/9 on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test.
At Stumps, West Indies' score read at 71/1, trailing by 436 runs, with Kraigg Brathwaite and Shamarh Brooks currently standing unbeaten at the crease.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
